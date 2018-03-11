North Carolina man arrested for Kingston murder in 1986

State Police have issued a statement following an arrest in connection with a 1986 murder.

61-year-old Michael Hand of Troutman, NC was arrested on Sunday by Massachusetts State Police and North Carolina police.

Hand was arrested for the October 1986 murder of Tracy Gilpin of Kingston.

Tracy was 15 years old.

Tracy’s sister, Colonel Kerry Gilpin, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, is hopeful that her sister will soon have justice.

“For the past three decades, we have remained hopeful that Tracy’s murderer would be identified. The much-welcomed news of an arrest in the case leaves us cautiously optimistic that justice for Tracy is within reach,” Gilpin said.

Gilpin said she and her family are grateful to investigators and to those who provided investigators with information that led to Hand’s arrest.

“My family and I would like to thank Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, the Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab, the Kingston and Plymouth Police Departments, police in North Carolina, and all of the investigators who have worked diligently over the last 31 years to solve Tracy’s murder,” Gilpin said.

Hand is currently in custody in North Carolina with an expected court appearance there tomorrow.

Police have begun the process of bringing Hand back to Massachusetts to be prosecuted for the murder.

“My thoughts today are not just with my own family, but also with all the families who have lost loved ones to violence. We will continue to work tirelessly to find justice for all murder victims,” Gilpin said.

