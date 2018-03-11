Mostly clear and cold tonight. Our next storm brings snow Monday night into Tuesday

After a sunny and seasonable afternoon another mostly clear and cold night is on the way. Confidence is increasing that another coastal low could bring accumulating snow to the region late Monday night and into Tuesday. Winter Storm Watches are now posted for all of Western Massachusetts from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

Our weather pattern remains unchanged going into next week and we are watching low pressure move toward the Carolina coast on Monday then become a stronger coastal low. Forecast models are coming into agreement bringing this storm closer to the southern New England coast which could means accumulating snows for much of Massachusetts with higher amounts to the east, though track will be critical. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect to our east from Worcester to Boston but there are no advisories for Western Mass at this time.

As of now it looks like snow develops late Monday night and continues into Tuesday before ending later Tuesday night. Early estimates on snowfall are for 3-6" for much of the western Mass area with the higher amounts to the east. Of course if the storm track was to shift to the west then we could see even higher snowfall amounts.

An upper level low will then move down from the great Lakes Tuesday to Thursday, keeping us chilly and unsettled with lingering snow shower chances. By the end of the week as this low moves out, our temperatures will finally moderate.

