Springfield College advances in NCAA Division III Championship

The Springfield College men’s basketball team is officially one of four teams going on to the NCAA Division III semifinal game.

After a win last night over No. 14 Swarthmore and an incredible buzzer beater the night before, The Pride are still in the biggest tournament in basketball.

The Springfield College Athletic Department captured this video of the shot by West Springfield’s Andy McNulty to send the first round game into overtime.

In a tournament that is “survive and advance”, Western Mass News caught up with the local athlete who hit the game tying shot in the round of 16.

He said he knew once it left his hands, it was going in.

“Once I got the shot off, I knew it had a chance of going in and luckily it did go in because then we won in overtime,” McNulty said. “It was a really special feeling. I’m happy it went in.”

The boys brought their sectional trophy back to Springfield today.

The team’s next stop is Salem, Virginia on Wednesday to compete in the national semifinal.

This is the first time in program history the Springfield College men’s basketball team will be heading to the final four.

The team that plays in the birthplace of basketball could not be more excited.

