Folks brace the cold for the annual Leprechaun Plunge

Many people braved the winter weather today to take part in the Leprechaun Plunge in South Hadley.

Not to worry, participants say it is a small price to pay for a great cause.

The Leprechaun Plunge brings hundreds of people together, running into the frigid waters of the Connecticut River at Brunelle’s Marina.

For Cathy West, this is round seven.

“Several moments of pain make it worth it,” West said.

The water may be cold, but everyone’s spirits are warm when thinking about the purpose behind the plunge – to raise money for local charities.

“We're pretty close to million dollars in total donations so far,” West told us.

The event has grown each year and has raised more than 128 thousand dollars for local charities this past year.

“We jump for Springfield Shriner’s Children’s Hospital because there’s a huge need and they’re kids,” West said.

McCarthy’s Pub Shivering Shamrocks team is raising money for Springfield Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Teammates said they didn’t think twice about jumping in.

“I have healthy kids and I’m thankful they don't need it,” McCarthy’s Pub co-captain, Amy Clagg, said. “A lot of kids need it and we have a great time. We have a blast raising the money.”

As for the charities receiving the money, they say it goes a long way.

One of the charities that benefits from the plunge is Northeast Center for Youth and Families.

“It’s amazing. In the middle of winter, we have people come out here to benefit people in Western Mass right in the community,” NCYF collaborator, John Elder Robison, told us.

Our very own Western Mass News team took on the challenge as well.

If you are wondering just how cold the water is, just look at their faces!

