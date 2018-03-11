Crews respond to fire at convenience store in Springfield

Emergency crews have responded to a fire at a commercial building in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner told us the fire occurred on 1344 Dwight Street around 10:19 p.m.

Leger said that no one was in the building at the time.

The fire reportedly caused heavy damage to the interior of the building, which, at one point, housed a convenience store and restaurant.

The fire department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

