Passenger plane crash in Kathmandu kills at least 38

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) -- A Nepal police official says at least 38 people were killed and 23 more were injured in a plane crash in Kathmandu.

Police added that 10 people were still unaccounted for.

Clouds of thick smoke could be seen rising from the plane, which was on a field at the edge of the airport. US-Bangla is a private Bangladeshi carrier.

An official with the airport, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of airport policy, said the flight was arriving from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

