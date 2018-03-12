Another major snowstorm set to effect southern New England

Here we go again! After a nice end to the weekend we are tracking yet another major storm that will effect southern New England. Today will be dry with morning sunshine however clouds will increase this afternoon. Snow will develop around midnight and will continue into Tomorrow. In fact, A Winter Storm Warning has been issued starting tonight lasting through tomorrow for all of southern New England.

An area of low pressure will form off the Carolina coast then track south and east of the Cape as it develops quickly, during the day tomorrow.

Snow will likely develop around midnight and will continue into tomorrow before ending late in the day. It looks like at least a moderate amount of snow for us here in western Mass. with major amounts of snow for central and eastern Mass. The steadiest and heaviest snow will take place during Tuesday morning's commute.

Western Mass: 3-6" - Central Mass: 6-12" - Eastern Mass 12-18"

Keep in mind, a slight change in the track would shift the heavier snow into western Mass. The wind wil pick up late tonight into tomorrow out of the north and east. The heaviest snow will fall from about 3 am to noon then lighten up in the afternoon but linger through the day. The heavy snow will continue across eastern Mass into tomorrow evening bringing those folks blizzard conditions.

Details:

Timing: Flurries later today through this evening but with very little impact.

Steadiest/Heaviest Snow: 3-ish through noon-ish. Lighter snow continues into the afternoon.

Amounts: Moderate amounts in western Mass. 6". Major amounts east. 6-12" Worcester County. 12-18" with blizzard conditions eastern Mass. Cape and the Islands.

Snow Type: Not wet but not fluffy. Lighter in texture than last storm so outages are not likely. (isolated)

Wind: Gusts to 35 in western Mass. (Much higher in eastern Mass)

Tuesday morning' s commute: A couple of inches on the ground, snowing. Likely no school for everyone.

Tuesday evening's commute: Improving: Some impact but not as bad as the am.

Wednesday Morning's commute: Not much of an issue. School should be back in section for a full day.

The storm will move away but clouds, wind and chilly conditions will stick around through Wednesday and Thursday.

