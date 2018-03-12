I-391 in Holyoke reopen following reported shooting

A portion of Interstate 391 was closed in Holyoke was closed for a time Monday following a reported shooting.

Mass. State Police Lt. William Loiselle said that authorities received that report of a shooting just before 11 a.m. today.

It's not immediately known if anyone was struck by gunfire.

I-39 south, near Commercial Street in Holyoke, was closed while crews remained on-scene investigating. That portion of roadway has since reopened.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

