Police: man arrested on drug charges twice in one week

A Springfield man has been arrested for a second time on drug charges in just one week.

Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 25-year-old Justin Rivera of Springfield was arrested Sunday afternoon on Grove Street by by members of the department's North End C-3 unit on a charge of possession of Class A substance with intent to distribute

Sunday's arrest comes just days after Rivera was previously arrested by Springfield Police.

Walsh explained that Rivera was arrested on Tuesday, March 6 near the corner of Main and Grove Streets on several drug-related charges, including possession of a Class A substance (heroin) with intent to distribute, possession of a Class B substance (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute and a default warrant for distribution of a Class A substance.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.