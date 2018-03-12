Live artillery shell found on John St. in Springfield

Emergency crews responded to John Street in Springfield Monday afternoon where a live artillery shell was found.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that someone was out "searching for treasure" when that artillery shell was found on John Street.

The shell was discovered by Hector Martinez. He told Western Mass News he was out with his metal detector when he came across the item around 1 p.m. today

That's when Martinez said that he immediately called the police.

"Looking for coins, artifacts, and so happens to be a live round. I was pretty scared, so I immediately called the cops. They send the bomb squad down here," Martinez said.

Springfield Fire said that these kinds of discoveries aren't as common as they used to be, but Springfield used to be a main hub for World War I and II efforts.

Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's office, said that the State Police Bomb Squad responded and assisted the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad "with an item that did turn out to be live."

"They took possession of it and are in the process of rendering it safe," Mieth added.

Fire officials are reminding the public that this kind of discovery can be very dangerous and if you should ever come across it, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.