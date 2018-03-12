Holyoke parade preparations underway ahead of more snow

We are just days away from one of the biggest weekends in western Massachusetts.

The Holyoke Road Race on Saturday and the St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday.

However, with some snow already on the ground and more in the forecast, parade organizers said it will be clear by the weekend.

"It's going to be a beautiful weekend. We're expecting beautiful weather," said Hayley Dunn with the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade Committee.

Preparations are well underway in downtown Holyoke ahead of this weekend's road race and parade.

The risers are going up and shamrocks are being painted on High Street across from city hall.

"Everyone is Irish this weekend, whether it's in your blood or not. It's just a great time to get with your community and celebrate," Dunn added.

With the hundreds of thousands of people expected - and more snow in the forecast - parade organizers told Western Mass News that they know people want to get their seats and they will work to get the snow cleared.

"The DPW has it down like clockwork. They'll do whatever they need to do to ensure the streets are safe. We obviously will be in constant communication with them, but they know the high traffic areas: along Northampton Street where the beginning of the parade is and coming down Beech Street near Holyoke Medical Center and high school gets a lot of spectators and of course, downtown as we head into the end of the route. It's about a three mile route and we've had nearly a half of million spectators some years," Dunn explained.

The Holyoke DPW said that crews will use a machine like they did last year to clear the snow off the sidewalks.

Mike McManus with the DPW said they'll do whatever it takes.

The DPW told us snow removal will begin on Wednesday when the storm ends and will continue until the weekend.

If you are heading to this year's parade, keep an eye out for your friends from Western Mass News. We will once again be marching in this western Massachusetts tradition and look forward to seeing you!

