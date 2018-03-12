Investigation continues after male body found in Hatfield

Residents in Hatfield are shaken up after a burned body was discovered in a field over the weekend.

Officials found the burned body Saturday night at the end of Bridge Lane in a popular farming field.

Investigators confirmed with Western Mass News on Monday the body was an adult male.

Two weeks ago, the remains of missing Clarksburg woman, Jo Ringer, were found in the woods in Hatfield.

Many Hatfield residents told Western Mass News they feel like things have gotten out of control.

"We left houses open. We left tractors out in the field with keys in them. We don’t do that anymore. It’s a different world," said Ted Kabat.

Ted Kabat's family has been in Hatfield for generations.

The land where the body was found is farmed on by many different farmers. Many from near and far come to walk along the rivers edge with their dogs.

"A lot of strange faces. We’re always a tight knit town. We knew everybody, but it’s transition to the point where we have so many people who have bought properties from out of town who aren’t really that sociable, and you don’t know anybody anymore it’s not like it used to be," said Kabat.

Kerry Smith is new to town and is feeling very uneasy with the recent news.

"It’s been a little bit just concerning. I trust that it’s targeted so it’s not just something that’s randomly happening. But I’m from New Jersey and I live in a little sleepy Hatfield farm town. Now I'm just little surprised so I’m just kind of on edge while we try to figure out what’s going on," said Smith.

The North Western District Attorney's Office is investigating, and said the medical examiners office needs to determine the cause of death.

