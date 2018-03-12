City of Westfield shuts down third well for contaminants

Westfield continues to struggle with its water supply as the city is relying on just one well and a reservoir.

There are four wells in Westfield.

Two of them have been shut off for the past couple of years because of high contaminant levels. Now, the city shut off a third one because of new federal standards.

The city of Westfield has shut off well 2 because its levels of PFOA contaminants exceed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's new lifetime health advisory level.



Westfield Ward 3 City Councilor, Andrew Surprise told Western Mass News this doesn't reflect city transparency.



"We had to ask at the last finance committee meeting to find out about that. That information wasn't volunteered to us," said Surprise.



A spokesperson for the E.P.A. did not respond to questions about the new advisory level, which has yet to be released.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan confirmed with the new advisory, Westfield's well 2 would exceed that, which is why the city took it offline two weeks ago.

A spokesperson for the water department did not respond to numerous requests for comment on Monday.



"The main thing is getting clean water to the residents," said Surprise.



This all started back in the Spring of 2016 when the water department sent letters to residents telling them they'd be shutting off wells 7 and 8 because of high levels of contaminants called PFOA and PFOS exceeded a new E.P.A. advisory level at that time.

PFOA and PFOS are found in a wide number of consumer products, and can last in the environment for longer than humans are here on earth.

Most recently, in March, the city of Westfield filed a lawsuit against three manufacturers, tracing the water contamination back to firefighting foam used at Barnes Air National Guard Base back in the 1980s.



"The entire election season people kept telling us the water is safe, the water is safe, the water is safe. Well now, the EPA level has somehow changed and we're not sure what it's changed to but we are told well 2 is taken offline because it exceeds it?" said Westfield resident Kristen Mello.

The health implications are still unknown, though some studies show it could lead to a multitude of illnesses such as high blood pressure or some cancers.

Because of this, Kristen Mello and many other residents have been pressuring city officials to provide voluntary blood testing to residents.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.