Approaching storm impacting bus, plane, train service

The approaching Nor'easter will have an impact not only those traveling by car, but those using mass transportation.

Bradley International Airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic said that airport officials are monitoring the storm and crews are on standby for snow removal operations.

"Some airlines have started adjusting their schedules in anticipation of the storm and we are starting to see a significant number of cancellations for tomorrow," Sisic explained.

Those traveling on Tuesday are encouraged to check with your airline before you head to the airport for schedule changes and possible rebooking options.

On the rails, Amtrak has announced that they will be suspending service between Boston and New York's Penn Station until at least 11 a.m. Tuesday.

"We will resume service when weather conditions allow us to safely do so," Amtrak added.

Those Amtrak services impacted by the service suspension can be found here.

Springfield-based Peter Pan Bus Lines has announced that because of the forecast, they have canceled a number of routes for Tuesday.

You can stay up-to-date on Peter Pan's scheduled changes by clicking here.

