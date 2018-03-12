St. Mary High School in Westfield to close by end of school year

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield announced on Monday that the St. Mary High School in Westfield will be closed by the end of the current school year.

Spokesperson for the Springfield Diocese, Mark Dupont, said the announcement was made to faculty and staff this afternoon followed by an evening session with parents and students.

Dupont said the decision to close the school was due to the decline in student enrollment.

"In the last ten years the overall St. Mary High School enrollment has dropped from 166 to the current 83 students," Dupont wrote.

St. Mary pre-K and elementary school will remain open. St. Mary's opened as an elementary school dating back to 1898, and had its first high school student in 1903.

Dupont said administrators will assist families in placing their students in new schools for the 2018-2019 academic year.

