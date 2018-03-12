Local school districts plan for nationwide walkout

Students across the country will participate in a walk out to protest gun violence in schools on Wednesday.

In western Massachusetts, school districts are prepared, and will support this show of solidarity after the deadly Parkland, Florida shooting last month.

The walk out is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. across all time zones, and will last 17 minutes. One minute for every life lost on February 14.

Many school districts have come up with plans as to where the students should go to protest safely.

"Our students have something important to say and I think we need to start listening to them," said Northampton Superintendent, John Provost.

In Chicopee the superintendent said there will be no penalty for students choosing to participate at middle school and high school level, and that no elementary school students will be allowed out of the building

In Northampton, the interest spans younger than the middle and high schools.

"We have parents that have informed us at the elementary schools that they have children who may want to participate," Provost added.

In Amherst, students have been working with administrators for weeks.

Superintendents in the area have drafted a letter of support for the students that will be published on Wednesday.

"We are very proud of our students for standing up for themselves and expressing their concerns about school safety from whatever perspective they see that issue," said Provost.

A rally outside of Smith and Wesson in Springfield will also happen the same day with clergy and students in regards to gun violence at 3 p.m.

