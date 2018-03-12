Homeowners affected by crumbling foundations fight back

It’s a problem that has devastated Connecticut homeowners – crumbling concrete.

There could be dozens or even hundreds of homes affected across the commonwealth.

It started here in western Massachusetts when a Longmeadow homeowner reached out to Western Mass News over concerns about the concrete chipping away in his basement.

Since then, more homeowners have reached out with their worries and some are hoping to team up for the fight.



“There’s a lot of people out there that probably aren’t aware that their basement may have this problem,” said Wales homeowner, Heidi Hamer.



Back in the late 80s and early 90s, a Connecticut Attorney General investigation found that a company called Joseph J. Mottes got their concrete from a quarry that had more than trace amounts of a mineral called pyrrohtite, which deteriorates in reaction to water and oxygen.



Heidi Hamer and her husband Lee built their Wales home in 1994. The Hamers family has Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Mottes went out of business following hundreds of consumer complaints in Connecticut.



Along with other homeowners affected, the Hamer family are writing to their legislators, asking them to put pressure on insurance companies.

A provision to homeowner’s insurance shows companies will not cover the prevention of a collapse, even when there’s evidence the house may cave in.

They’ll only cover when the house collapses.



Local legislators are gathering more information about this issue.

A spokesperson for Liberty Mutual Insurance told Western Mass News they don’t comment publicly about matters involving customers’ policies or claims.

