New Englanders brace for third nor'easter in less than two weeks

New Englanders are bracing themselves for their third nor’easter in less than two weeks.

Tuesday's snowfall has many counting down the days until spring.

Governor Charlie Baker addressed the people of <Massachusetts in a news conference on Monday about the snow storm.

"We need everyone help to keep eye on neighbor and do your part to clear snow around snow," said Baker.



Baker said Mass. D.O.T. crews will be ready to clear whatever mother nature has in store with access to over 4,000 pieces of equipment.



"Mass. D.O.T. highway crews will be out in full force and start plowing once snow starts. Wouldn't be a storm in New England if I didn't say don't crowd the plow," Baker noted.



This storm comes after the state has been hit by two other winter storms in less than two weeks.

Much of eastern side of Massachusetts is still recovering.

Adrian Cabrera said while New Englanders are used to the snow, not everyone is a fan.



"Oh man there goes the shoveling again, so much snow, I got to go out there and shovel and its so cold," he said.



Cabrera told Western Mass News he already picked up his snow essentials



Residents like Eddie Cosme said he’ll be keeping warm with thoughts of spring.



"For me it seems like every time I wash my car, next thing you know it says nor'easter it's like ugh got to do it again next week," Cosme added.

Road conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout Tuesday.

Governor Baker is advising the public not to drive, if they don’t have to.

