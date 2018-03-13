DPW crews ramping up as storm moves into the region

The snowfall is starting to ramp up in Springfield and so are operations at the city's DPW yard.

As the storm moves its way into the region, the plow trucks are ready go.

Crews typically get started the night before, pre-treating the roads for those early morning drivers with salt that has magnesium chloride mixed in - making it much more effective in colder weather.

Other cities and towns are much the same, getting ahead of the nasty weather we're expecting, like in Ludlow and Westfield.

However, private contractors will be the ones clearing the streets of snow.

Out in Ware, it's a mix of contractors and DPW crews. Overall, the town would have over two dozen workers ready to keep the roads safe.

Holyoke has a big weekend coming up with St. Patrick's Day celebrations. The parade committee said that the DPW there is prepared to not just clear the roads, but also the sidewalks for spectators to get a good view of the action.

MassDOT is ready for our third nor'easter in as many weeks, too. They have around 15,000 miles of roadway to cover statewide and according to the department, they've already pre-treated the highways ahead of the morning commute.

