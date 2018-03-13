Police: Man douses girlfriend, baby with lighter fluid - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police: Man douses girlfriend, baby with lighter fluid

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) - Police say a Massachusetts man doused his girlfriend and their 1-year-old baby with lighter fluid and threatened to light them on fire.

A judge ordered 37-year-old William Connatser, of Lawrence, held without bail Monday. Prosecutors say he has been charged with assault to murder, reckless endangerment of a child and mayhem among other offenses.

Police say Connatser left a pre-release program home to go to a nearby supermarket Saturday. He met his girlfriend there, and police say the two began to argue inside a vehicle.

Authorities say he then poured the liquid on the woman and baby, telling the woman to drive away.

The woman and a bystander were able to get the attention of a nearby officer who arrested Connatser.

It is unclear if Connatser has a lawyer.

