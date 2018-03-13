2nd snowstorm in a week is winding down

Strong low pressure well off the New England coast continues to bring snow to many this evening, especially along the shoreline. Here in western Mass, we saw an interesting afternoon where narrow bands of heavy snow set up, bringing amounts of 8-16” west of I91 (isolated reports nearing 2 feet). East of this band, snow amounts were significantly lower-more in the range of 3-6”. Winter Storm Warnings are set to expire at 8pm.

Some snow amounts from today:

Goshen, 23"/17"

Williamsburg 15"

Montgomery 14"

Southwick, Granville, Cummington, Holland 12"

Hawley, Heath, Leyden, Brimfield 11"

Westfield 10"

Amherst, Sunderland 4"

Springfield, Greenfield, Ludlow 3.5"

Snow showers and flurries will be around through the remainder of the night, especially in the high terrain. Any additional accumulations will be light. Temperatures should sink into the middle and upper 20s for most and roads/walkways may get icy through sunrise.

We stay blustery and unsettled Wednesday as the coastal storm moves into the Canadian Maritimes. Gusts to 30mph are likely and occasional snow showers and squalls will be around throughout the day. A quick inch of accumulation is possible in the Berkshires as temps only make it into the low 30s. The valley should keep wet roads with any snow showers as temps rise into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Snow showers through Wednesday night in the Berkshires & hill towns may bring another few inches of accumulation.

Our ‘blocking’ weather pattern holds tight for another week and we get hit with some colder over the next 7 days. A pattern shift is looking possible mid-next week, but another coastal low will be possible at that time as well. Some things to watch.

Our weather will at least be mainly dry (outside the Berkshires, which may still have lingering snow showers) Thursday and Friday. We stay blustery and chilly with highs near 40 Thursday afternoon. Colder air spills in Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 30s! There should be some temperature improvement Sunday, but not too much-still a cold day for the parade in Holyoke!

