Nor'easter moving in with snow and wind

WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for all of western Mass from through this evening.

Western Mass is getting ready for its second snowstorm in a week and third nor'easter in less than two weeks. Low pressure off the Carolina coast will undergo rapid strengthening this morning as it heads toward the Cape and Islands. The center of the storm will stay much farther offshore compared to the last storm but we should still see another round of sticky (but not heavy, wet) snow.

The snow will come moderate to heavy at times this morning and into the early afternoon before starting to taper off.

Snow totals will hit 5" for just about everyone in western Mass. It's looking like most pick up between 5-10" with eastern Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin Counties and the northern Berkshires may see 10+" by tonight. The Berkshires and hills will continue to see snow accumulate through Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts should reach 30-40mph throughout the day. While we may occasional see whiteout conditions, the blizzard will be out East along the coast. Our snow will be sticky with temperatures hovering close to freezing much of the day, so power outages aren't a big concern for our area.

Behind our storm, a trough digs into the Northeast with chilly air and lingering snow showers and squalls for tomorrow. We remain cold and blustery for the remainder of the week-especially Friday when our temperatures get stuck in the middle 30s.

The weekend is looking dry with a cold day Saturday and a milder one for Sunday for the parade. Our weather pattern isn't changing within the next week, so we need to keep an eye on more potential coastal storms. There are hints of another potential storm next week.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.