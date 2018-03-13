Tuesday's Nor'easter making for tricky travel on the roads

This latest Nor'easter is causing some slick conditions on the area roadways.

MassDOT said that as of 8 a.m., they had over 3,300 crews out working to treat and clear the roads.

The department noted that the state highways are snow and slush covered, which is similar to what our Western Mass News crews have seen this morning.

People are being urged to stay off the roads if possible and if you do head out and see a plow, #DontCrowdThePlow.

