Jackknifed tractor-trailers causing travel troubles

Several jackknifed tractor-trailers caused traffic issues along local roadways on Tuesday.

Around 8:15 a.m. a tandem tractor-trailer jackknifed along the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike, near mile-marker 87 on the Oxford/Charlton town line.

That crash caused all lanes eastbound to be closed for a time. Those lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m.

Just an hour later, another tractor-trailer jackknifed not far from the first crash - on the Pike westbound near mile-marker 88 in Oxford.

All westbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear that scene. The road was reopen just before 10 a.m.

The Mass. Pike, though, wasn't the only area highway to see troublesome trucks.

Around 9:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer jackknifed near Exit 24 on I-91 northbound.

All lanes northbound remain closed as they work to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported in any of these crashes.

Tuesday morning, MassDOT lowered the speed limit on the Pike to 40 miles per hour from the New York state line to Exit 14 in Weston. Also, shortly before 8 a.m., it was announced that there would be Pike restrictions in place for tandem tractor-trailers and specialty permitted vehicles.

