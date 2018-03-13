Mass. Pike east in Charlton reopen following jackknifed tractor-trailer

A jackknifed tractor-trailer caused some traffic issues along the Mass. Pike.

Mass. State Police said that all eastbound lanes were closed in Charlton for a time Tuesday because of that truck.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared out and lanes reopened just before 9 a.m.

Tuesday morning, MassDOT lowered the speed limit on the Pike to 40 miles per hour from the New York state line to Exit 14 in Weston. Also, shortly before 8 a.m., it was announced that there would be Pike restrictions in place for tandem tractor-trailers and specialty permitted vehicles.

