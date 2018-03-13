State Police: clear the snow off your vehicle before hitting the road

You may have to clear the snow from your driveway, sidewalk, or stairs, but authorities are reminding you to remove snow one other place - especially before hitting the road.

Before pulling out and starting your commute, motorists are urged to remove all the snow from their vehicles.

State Police can use some statues for those who fail to clear that snow.

Officers can issue a $40 fine for what they call impeded operation if a driver has obstructed windows and a $200 fine for driving with an unsecured load, which can include heavy sheets of snow or ice on a car's roof.

Troopers even took to the internet Monday with a reminder:

