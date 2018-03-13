Fire leaves family of 5 displaced in Wilbraham

A family of five has been forced to find another place to stay after a fire broke out inside their home in Wilbraham Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews arrived to the home on 108 Burleigh Road around 3:30 p.m.

Fire Officials told Western Mass News the fire started in a bedroom. The second floor sustained a lot of heat and smoke damage.

Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

