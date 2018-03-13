Parts of Hampshire Co. see greater amounts of snow

Some towns in Hampshire County saw the flakes accumulate quickly on Tuesday.



DPW Directors and police in towns across western Massachusetts was that if you didn't have anywhere to be, just stay home.

Many took that advice, and in eastern Hampshire County Western Mass News crews had a hard time finding anyone out and about this afternoon.

Tuesday's snowfall made parts of western Massachusetts look as pretty as a postcard.



In Holland, residents were hard at work clearing all of that snow.



The snow was piling up at Fishermans Landing on the Hamilton Reservoir. Before noontime more than 6 inches fell in town.



Over in Wales, the town hall steps piled up with snow, and very few folks were out on the roads.



Many of the back roads in eastern Hampshire County had not yet seen a plow when our crew was out Tuesday afternoon.



Meanwhile in Monson the snow piled up quick on signs, statues, and made for a beautiful photo as it fell in front of the first church.



