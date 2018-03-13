Tuesday snowfall made for rough interstate travel

Tuesday's weather certainly doesn't scare New Englanders, and the snow didn't cancel everyone's travel plans.

Western Mass News spoke to a man who lives in upstate New York and drove to western Massachusetts in the middle of the early-morning snow for a traffic hearing.

"I'm just going to court today," said David Grzeszczuk.

It was bad news for Grzeszczuk as Massachusetts courts were closed on Tuesday because of the weather.



Grzeszczuk said he got a ticket on the Mass Pike during a storm for exceeding the temporary 40 miles per hour speed limit.

As luck would have it, his drive to court resulted in a 40mph speed limit, too.

In his truck, he had little worry.



"Where the plows plowed it's good. Some places it's a little hairy," said Grzeszczuk.



Western Mass News meteorologists said the snow will continue to taper off throughout the night.

Drivers said they expect things to get better and they feel better when they're prepared.



"Make sure your tires are good because it's slippery and then make sure everything's in check," said Springfield resident Sylvain Audet.

