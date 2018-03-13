DPW crews urge drivers to be cautions around plows

Public works crews across western Massachusetts have been hard at work clearing and treating the roads.

In Westfield, they have close to 100 crews out plowing.

Westfield DPW Assistant Director Francis Cain said some areas in the city have been hit with close to a foot of snow.

Cain said around noon time, there’s been about 20 city plows on the roads and about 60 contracted vendors.

They cover around 250 miles.

Cain told Western Mass News that so far, its been smooth sailing for the plows, but drivers still need to take caution.

"[It's] lighter fluffier snow so no real challenges operationally. Give plows the leeway they need take your time and be smart," Cain added.

This kind of weather conditions can also make potholes hard to see so your best bet is slowing down and staying alert.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.