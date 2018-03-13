Tips to keep your car safe during snow storms

New England weather can be really hard on our cars, and there are a lot of myths about what you can do to keep your cars safe in storms.

Brad Leveillee of Brad's Service Center in Chicopee told Western Mass News he recommends drivers stand their wipers up as the snow falls.



"What it keeps from happening is the windows frozen to the wipers and then you turn it on in the morning and it breaks something. That's a common thing so it's a really good idea," said Leveillee.



Others think differently.

"I've always left them down. my dad always left his down," said Carolyn.



There are some other tricks you can try to protect your car, but here's one thing drivers should remember.

"The best thing for any car nowadays is, wash it every ten days," said Leveillee.

