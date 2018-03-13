Snow Totals for March 13 Nor'easter

Here's a look at the final snow totals from Tuesday, March 13th snowstorm.
Hampden County:
Montgomery - 14.0"
Holland - 12.0"
Southwick - 12.0"
Granville - 12.0"
Chester - 11.0"
Westfield - 10.0"
Monson - 8.0"
Holyoke - 7.0"
Longmeadow - 6.0"
Springfield - 3.5"
Ludlow - 3.0"
Hampshire County:
Goshen - 18.0"
Williamsburg - 15.0"
Plainfield - 12.3"
Cummington - 12.0"
Huntington - 10.0"
Hawley - 11.0"
Ware - 8.0"
Amherst - 4.0"
Granby - 2.2"
Franklin County:
Otis - 14.0"
Colrain - 12.0"
Hawley - 11.0"
Heath - 11.0"
Leyden - 11.0"
Orange - 4.5"
Sunderland - 4.0"
Greenfield - 3.0"
Berkshire County:
Windsor - 10.0"
Sandisfield - 9.9"
Savoy - 9.7"
Becket - 6.0"
Great Barrington - 5.7"
Otis - 5.3"
New Marlborough - 5.0"
Clarksburg - 4.8"
Housatonic - 3.5"
