Snow Totals for March 13th

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Here's a look at the final snow totals from Tuesday, March 13th snowstorm. 

Hampden County:
     Montgomery - 14.0"
     Holland - 12.0"
     Southwick - 12.0"
     Granville - 12.0" 
     Westfield - 10.0"
     Chester - 9.0"
     Monson - 8.0"
     Holyoke - 7.0"
     Springfield - 3.5"     
     Ludlow - 3.0"
          
Hampshire County:
     Goshen - 18.0"
     Williamsburg - 15.0"
     Cummington - 12.0"
     Plainfield - 11.3"
     Hawley - 11.0"
     Ware - 8.0"
     Amherst - 4.0"
     
Franklin County: 
     Otis - 14.0"
     Heath - 11.0"
     Leyden - 11.0"
     Orange - 4.5"
     Sunderland - 4.0"
     Greenfield - 3.0"

Berkshire County: 
     Sandisfield - 9.9"
     Becket - 6.0"
     Savoy - 5.8"
  

Submit your own snow totals and pictures to Western Mass News by emailing shareit@westernmassnews.com or through the Western Mass News app.

