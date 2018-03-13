Snow Totals for March 13th

Here's a look at the final snow totals from Tuesday, March 13th snowstorm.



Hampden County:

Montgomery - 14.0"

Holland - 12.0"

Southwick - 12.0"

Granville - 12.0"

Westfield - 10.0"

Chester - 9.0"

Monson - 8.0"

Holyoke - 7.0"

Springfield - 3.5"

Ludlow - 3.0"



Hampshire County:

Goshen - 18.0"

Williamsburg - 15.0"

Cummington - 12.0"

Plainfield - 11.3"

Hawley - 11.0"

Ware - 8.0"

Amherst - 4.0"



Franklin County:

Otis - 14.0"

Heath - 11.0"

Leyden - 11.0"

Orange - 4.5"

Sunderland - 4.0"

Greenfield - 3.0"



Berkshire County:

Sandisfield - 9.9"

Becket - 6.0"

Savoy - 5.8"



