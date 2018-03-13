Local students to participate in nationwide school walkout Wednesday

Students across the country will walk out of their schools on Wednesday to protest gun violence.

Each walkout is expected to last 17 minutes, one minute for each of the 17 people killed in Parkland, Florida.

There are a number of schools throughout the western Massachusetts that are holding walkouts.

Western Mass News spoke to several students that have organized walkout's to push for change.

At 10 o'clock Wednesday morning, students in schools all across the country are expected to walk out of their classrooms.

Alice Wanamaker and her 22 classmates at Easthampton High School are just some of the students that are participating.



"I don't want schools to be a place where students are killed and I think the even bigger tragedy than the murders themselves is the fact that there are clear ways these can be prevented with gun regulations that don't take all guns away," said Wanamaker.



Students are expected to march, make signs, and observe moments of silence in honor of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.



"I thought this should never happen, anywhere, and no one should have to go anywhere fearing for their safety," said Minnechaug High School student Hanna Ross.



Many school districts will not punish any student who decides to walk out, but at Minnechaug Regional, the administration is asking students to follow the rules.

"There will be no penalties as long as you stay in the designated location which is the cafeteria, you come back to class by the 10:30 bell and you don't go to your car or leave for the day," said Minnechaug Regional student Jamison Rohan.



Rohan organized a rally for change during February vacation.

"I think the great thing about this march is we are making a statement, we are being loud," Rohan noted.

She told Western Mass News she looking forward to seeing even more students let their voices be heard Wednesday.

The following school districts in western Massachusetts are planning to take part in the nationwide school walkout:

Northampton

Chicopee

Amherst

Longmeadow

Granby

Easthampton

Ware

Holyoke

Wilbraham

Southwick

A rally at Smith and Wesson in Springfield will also be taking place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in response to gun violence.

If your school district is not listed above, and is participating in the nationwide school walkout, please let us know by sending an email to tips@westernmassnews.com

