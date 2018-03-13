Westfield DPW crews out cleaning up after snowfall

Some parts of western Massachusetts saw a foot or more of snow on Tuesday.

Sections of Westfield got up to 10 inches of snow, but thankfully, it didn't really stick to the roads, and it's making cleaning up a whole lot easier.



Jon Barna works with Plumley Landscaping.

He said they've been to more than a dozen businesses clearing the sidewalks and driveways.

Barna said snow cleanup can take a toll on your body so its best to do what you can, and take a break if needed.

After you've cleared the sidewalks, Barna recommends putting down a round of salt.

"Just to melt the ice so it doesn't refreeze it just prevents that," Barna added.



Westfield Department of Public Works had their crews out early pretreating the roads.

Since around noon, Westfield DPW Assistant Director Francis Cain said there's been about 20 city plows on the roads and about 60 contracted vendors.

They cover around 250 miles.

Now that the snow is done, Cain said the DPW's next task is to go out and repair potholes on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.