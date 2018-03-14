January-like temperatures return for the weekend

Scattered clouds will linger tonight with some clearing at times through dawn. Drier air has finally worked back into western Mass, bringing an end to snow showers for many of the hills (though the Berkshires still have some). Winds become lighter tonight, but we should keep a 5-15mph breeze overnight. Temperatures should be colder tonight with lows in the upper teens in the Berkshires to middle 20s in the valley.

A final shot of upper level energy will pinwheel through on Friday, bringing in colder temps and stronger wind. Gusts could get to 30-35mph at times and wind should be sustained at 10-20mph most of the day. High temps only make it into the lower and middle 30s with some in the hills not getting out of the 20s. The wind will make it feel colder and wind chills in the teens and 20s are likely. Though we have a dry day, patchy clouds will mix with sunshine.

A trough remains over New England Saturday, keeping cold air in place. A backdoor cold front sweeps down from the north Saturday afternoon with scattered clouds and a few random flurries. We will see another blustery day with wind gusts to 30mph. High pressure to our west will give us a sunny Sunday, but we remain cold with highs in the lower to middle 30s. While not as windy, there will still be a breeze around to add a chill. Sunday morning to Tuesday morning low temps may fall to the single digits!

Eyes are on another potential coastal storm for next week. So far, there is a lot of inconsistency with track and impact-which is common this far out. Even the timing has changed since yesterday with it pushed back to a Wednesday-Thursday time frame now. Give us a few days to watch for some consistency and check up on the forecast over the weekend!

