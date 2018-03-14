Nor'easter moves out but effects linger

Our departing Nor'easter brought a wide range of snowfall to western Mass as narrow bands of heavy snow set up, bringing amounts of 8-16" west of I91. East of this band, snow amounts were significantly lower-more in the range of 2-6".

Some sun this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies. Today will remain blustery and unsettled as our storm moves into the Canadian Maritimes. Gusts to 30mph are likely and occasional snow showers will be around in the valley throughout the day. Temperatures will reach into the upper 30s, so roads will stay wet with a scattered coating at the most.

The hill towns and Berkshires will continue seeing snow showers and squalls through most of today and in fact, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the hills of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties, along with Berkshire County until 8pm today for an additional 1-3" inches in the hils and 3-6" of snow for Berkshire Co. Snow showers will finally break sometime tomorrow morning.

Our weather will at least be mainly dry (outside the Berkshires and hills, which may still have lingering snow showers) tomorrow and Friday. We stay blustery and chilly with highs near 40 tomorrow afternoon. Colder air spills in for Friday with tempertures in the 30's!

The weekend is looking dry but chilly. Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine but cold with temperatures only in the 30's! There will be a strong breeze too. There should be some temperature improvement Sunday, but not too much-still a chilly, dry day for the parade in Holyoke! Temps will be into the lower 40's. with a lighter breeze.

We begin next week dry and sunny, but with temperatures staying below normal for mid-March with temperatures only in the 30's and lower 40's. (Normal mid to upper 40's)