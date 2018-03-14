Snow lingers in the high terrain and colder air is on the way

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Berkshire county and western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties through 8pm.

Snow showers and squalls continue this evening and tonight, especially in the high terrain as upper level waves continue to rotate through our area. The hills and Berkshires may see another 1-4” accumulate tonight into Thursday morning. The valley could see some snow showers, but accumulations will stay little to nothing. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures slipping back into the middle and upper 20s.

We should see a partly sunny day Thursday with highs nearing 40 in the valley along with a continued gusty breeze. Snow showers and flurries should taper off by the afternoon in the Berkshires. Low pressure continues to spin to our northeast and high pressure is building in from the west-both will keep us blustery through the end of the week. Clouds also persist through Friday, plus we get hit with colder air that lasts into the week.

High temps will be around 10 degrees below normal Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to middle 30s. Wind gusts to 30mph both days will keep us feeling much colder, even with sunshine coming into play this weekend. Sunday will be the nicer of the two days with a sunny sky, a slightly lighter breeze and temps back to the middle and upper 30s. Overnight temps could hit single digits this weekend into early next week!

Even though we’ve got a stretch of dry weather, our pattern overall is still prime for coastal low development and we will see that potential again Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A potent low will cross the US and a secondary low will form by the Mid-Atlantic coast. There are still several days to go with this one, so there is still a very wide range of possible scenarios. Another nor’easter is looking possible for early next week though, so check in on forecasts over the next several days!