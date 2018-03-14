Cancellations reported at Bradley International Airport

The nor’easter may have moved on, but cancellations remain at Bradley International Airport.

Alisa Sisic, the PIO for Bradley, says there are still a small number of cancellations at the airport following Tuesday’s storm.

“Some airlines are still working on returning to their normal flight operations,” Sisic said.

Sisic is also reminding travelers that due to storm related rebookings, the airport could be busier today than normal and passengers should give themselves extra time because of it.

Several airlines have issued travel waivers, Sisic said, but it’s still not a bad idea she says to double check with your airline before heading out for your flight.

Need to check if your plane is on time? Click here for a real time list.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved