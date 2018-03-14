Easthampton students walk out in protest of gun violence

Easthampton High School students and teachers are among those nationwide who walked out of their school this morning to protest gun violence.

The walkout also honors the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting, which happened one month ago to the day.

It’s quiet outside the school now, but just two hours ago we heard students chanting “Kids over guns,” and “Our schools, our lives.”

As promised, the walkout lasted exactly 17 minutes, one minute for each of the Florida victims.

Those Florida students and staff members’ names were honored first, before the Easthampton students let their own voices be heard.

They spoke about changes to who can access guns and why. The student-led rally demanded universal background checks, a ban on assault rifles and raising the age to 21 to buy any gun.

When it comes to the everyday anxieties of going to school, walkout leaders say they’ve had enough. They were ecstatic to see more than 100 students, a quarter of the school’s total students, out with signs in hand to show their support.

“We didn’t know how many people were going to attend until today,” Easthampton High freshman, Alice Wanamaker, told us.

"At least I was getting generally positive feedback from people that were hearing about it, and we were really happy with the turnout today. We’re really excited to see the change that it’s going to make.”

These students aren’t just standing up for themselves, they are standing up for family members as well. They are standing for younger siblings because they do not want them to go through what today’s students are facing now.

