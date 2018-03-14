State Police: clear the snow before you go!

Now that the storm is over and streets are clearing, you may want to hit the road...but Mass. State Police have one simple message before you do.

"#ClearTheSnowBeforeYouGo!" the department said on Twitter.

Before pulling out and starting your commute, motorists are urged to remove all the snow from their vehicles.

"We are seeing a lot of vehicles on the road without clearing the snow off their vehicles. For your safety, and the safety of those around you, please clear the snow before you go," State Police said on Facebook.

State Police can use some statutes for those who fail to clear that snow.

Officers can issue a $40 fine for what they call impeded operation if a driver has obstructed windows and a $200 fine for driving with an unsecured load, which can include heavy sheets of snow or ice on a car's roof.

Mass. State Police Trooper Dustin Fitch even took to social media Monday with a tutorial:

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.