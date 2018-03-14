VIDEO: 'Elsa' pushes Boston Police van from snow bank

The most recent winter blast has Boston frozen...
....and the heroine from the movie "Frozen" - the famed princess Elsa - made a guest appearance in the snow-covered city on Tuesday.
Well, it was actually a man dressed as Elsa.
He came to the rescue when a Boston Police wagon got stuck in a snow bank.
People reports the man's name is Jason Triplett, a 37-year-old Boston attorney.
TM & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.