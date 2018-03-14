VIDEO: 'Elsa' pushes Boston Police van from snow bank - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BOSTON, MA (CNN) -

The most recent winter blast has Boston frozen...

....and the heroine from the movie "Frozen" - the famed princess Elsa - made a guest appearance in the snow-covered city on Tuesday.

Well, it was actually a man dressed as Elsa.

He came to the rescue when a Boston Police wagon got stuck in a snow bank.

People reports the man's name is Jason Triplett, a 37-year-old Boston attorney.

