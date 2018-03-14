Tree down closes Glendale Rd. in Southampton

A fallen tree has closed part of a Southampton roadway.
Southampton Police are reporting that Glendale Road, between Glendale Ridge Winery and Torrey Street in Easthampton is closed because of a tree that has fallen across the street.
"Unbelievably, the lines have not snapped with all the weight and stress," police explained in a Facebook post.
Authorities noted that an Eversource crew was on the way to the scene.
