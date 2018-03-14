Tree down closes Glendale Rd. in Southampton - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Tree down closes Glendale Rd. in Southampton

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photo provided by Southampton Police) (Photo provided by Southampton Police)
SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A fallen tree has closed part of a Southampton roadway.

Southampton Police are reporting that Glendale Road, between Glendale Ridge Winery and Torrey Street in Easthampton is closed because of a tree that has fallen across the street.

"Unbelievably, the lines have not snapped with all the weight and stress," police explained in a Facebook post.

Authorities noted that an Eversource crew was on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.