Tree down closes Glendale Rd. in Southampton

A fallen tree has closed part of a Southampton roadway.

Southampton Police are reporting that Glendale Road, between Glendale Ridge Winery and Torrey Street in Easthampton is closed because of a tree that has fallen across the street.

"Unbelievably, the lines have not snapped with all the weight and stress," police explained in a Facebook post.

Authorities noted that an Eversource crew was on the way to the scene.

