Holyoke issues parking ban to clear snow from parade route

The Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade is just days away and crews are working to make sure the route is ready for spectators.
Holyoke DPW officials announced that starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, a reverse parking ban will be in effect along several streets on the parade route.
The ban is needed so that snow that fell during Tuesday's Nor'easter can be removed from streets.
No parking will be allowed on the ODD side of the street on the following:
The regular parking ban that had been issued for the storm expires at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
