Holyoke issues parking ban to clear snow from parade route

The Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade is just days away and crews are working to make sure the route is ready for spectators.

Holyoke DPW officials announced that starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, a reverse parking ban will be in effect along several streets on the parade route.

The ban is needed so that snow that fell during Tuesday's Nor'easter can be removed from streets.

No parking will be allowed on the ODD side of the street on the following:

Northampton Street, from KMart Plaza to Beech Street

Beech Street from Northampton Street to Appleton Street

Appleton Street from Beech Street to High Street

High Street from Appleton Street to Lyman Street

The regular parking ban that had been issued for the storm expires at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

