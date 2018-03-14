Goshen residents digging out from this week's storm

Goshen takes the prize for the most snow across the Pioneer Valley.

Mother Nature dumped up to 23 inches of snow on the Hampshire County town.

The town did a pretty good job of cleanup -- already back down to bare pavement -- but it was far from easy.

“I don’t appreciate it! We should have had it in January!” Goshen resident, Helen Mollison, told us.

Tuesday’s storm left the town with nearly two feet of snow.

Angela Otis, select board chair for the town, was keeping a watchful eye on the roads as the storm passed through.

“It’s not unprecedented,” Otis said, “But it’s certainly uncommon to have this much snow. I think between 10:30 and noon we got 9.5 inches of snow.”

Crews were busy making the rounds as the rural community as the snow quickly accumulated.

Keeping up with the roads in the 17 square mile town is no easy feat.

“That is one thing that was paramount to surviving these last 24 hours. It’s really a dedicated and skilled highway department and police department that we have in town,” Otis said.

Otis told us this is a town that looks out for each other.

“I saw the police chief and another officer patrolling the roads to make sure people were safe, and not in need,” Otis said.

However, today many folks headed out to clear the way.

“My son plows my driveway right up to my garage door,” Mollison told us.

In the higher elevations, communities are accustomed to brutal winters, but they wouldn’t mind a change in season.

“Next week, we’re ready for the last storm,” Otis said.

