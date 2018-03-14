Floating until Sunday: Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade prep

The weather looks sunny for Sunday’s Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

As a result, organizers expect hundreds of thousands of people to line the parade route.

The annual event is a massive undertaking. With just a few days to go, the last minute push is underway to tie up loose ends and get ready for show time.

The viewing stand in front of Holyoke City Hall is up, the shamrocks freshly painted.

The only thing the Holyoke Saint Patrick's Day Parade committee can't control at this point is the weather.

Holyoke Saint Patrick's Day Committee spokeswoman, Hayley Dunn, said recent storms have posed a challenge.

“It's been quite the challenge in the last couple of weeks with these snow storms,” Dunn said.

However, with chilly yet sunny weather in the forecast, Dunn told us she expects Saturday’s annual road race and Sunday’s parade to be, in her words, epic.

“We're expecting more than 20,000 spectators for the road race to be along the streets of Holyoke and a few hundred thousand people to be on the streets of Holyoke for the parade, we're very excited,” Dunn told us.

This marks the 67th year of the parade.

This year’s parade features thousands of marchers and a few dozen floats; one of them being the grand colleen float which sits at Dean Technical High School in Holyoke. The float was built largely by students here.

"Through Dean's carpenter shop, we worked out a deal so the kids are using this as a learning tool plus helping us out and trying to get the younger generation involved in the parade,” Float chairman, Bill Quesnel said.

One student said watching the float come to be was a learning experience in itself.

“Just to see it from the beginning, how it was, it was nothing, and to see how it progressed and how it looks now is really awesome,” Marangeliz Castillo, a sophomore, told us.

Most of these floats were built entirely by hand.

“We did a paper mache, plaster everything down,” Adam Santos, a sophomore at Dean, said. “We did this by hand. We were supposed to use that machine but we did this all by hand.”

Sophomore Anthony Aquirre is looking forward to seeing the his own handiwork in the parade.

“It's going to be fun because it’s something I worked on very hard and I’ll like to see it used,” Aquirre told us.

