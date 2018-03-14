The Hofbrauhaus in West Springfield to close its doors

Another longtime western Massachusetts restaurant will be soon closing their doors.

Officials with The Hofbrauhaus in West Springfield said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon that the restaurant will close "its doors for good" as of April 1.

They noted that despite the date, the closure is not an April Fool's joke.

"We thank everyone for their patronage and support over the years, but we are ready to move on and make some big, wonderful, exciting and maybe a little scary!! changes in our lives," the post explained.

The restaurant has been a staple in West Springfield, serving German cuisine, since 1935.

Owner Liz Stevens told Western Mass News that they are "exploring other options" at this time. She added that there are multitude of reasons for the closure and that she and her husband, who have owned the restaurant for 23 years, are "ready to move on and explore other things."

Stevens noted that the restaurant has 20 employees and they have helped them find other jobs if they haven't found one already.

"But for now, all we can say is 'Auf Wiedersehen!'" the Facebook post concluded.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.