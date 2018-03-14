Springfield PD seek help to identify armed robbery suspects

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man and a woman who allegedly robbed a Dollar Tree in January.

According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, the two suspects entered the store on State Street on January 9 around 4 p.m.

Walsh said the male suspect threatened the clerk with a small folding knife.

The male suspect is described as being 5'8'' tall, and weighs 180 pounds. Police described the female suspect as approximately 5'4'' tall, and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone who has information about these suspect is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6355, by sending a private Facebook message, or by sending a tip through Text-A-Tip.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.