Local shoppers concerned over possible Toys R Us closings

All Toys R Us stores in the United States could be closing soon.

This news comes a few months after the popular toy store announced it would close more than 100 stores nationwide.

Today Toys R Us announced it would close all of its stores in the United Kingdom, this coming after weeks of rumors that the company would be closing completely.

Shoppers at the store here in Springfield are devastated at the possibility that their store could be next.

Local toy collector, Katie McCasland, told us she was surprised by the news.

“I thought that was kind of crazy. They have been here for so long,” McCasland said.

Carlos Rivera, who was shopping with his son, was surprised as well.

“It was kind of a shocker, but now with online and things like that it really shouldn't be a shocker,” Rivera said.

Toys R Us closed all stores in the United Kingdom Wednesday, citing financial troubles.

It was only months ago that the company declared bankruptcy in the United States.

It’s widely expected that the U.S. stores will now close too.

However, there are still many questions.

Paula Girard is a loyal Toys R Us shopper.

“This is the best toy store around here, it’s the only one,” Girard told us. “And if they close, now what are we going to do?”

Many people are heading out to get their shopping in before the possible closures.

Cassidy, who just turned 5 over the weekend, told us she rushed to use her gift cards at the stores before they are no longer honored.

Others are wondering about baby registries and online orders.

“If online stays open that’s good because then they will ship it to you, but I’d rather come in here and see the stuff,” Girard said.

Western Mass News reached out to Toys R Us corporate offices and employees of the stores, asking about the validity of gift cards and if there would still be an online presence.

They offered no comment at this time.

