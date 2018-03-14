Lia Surprise Squad helps celebrate National Pi Day

Whether math is your thing or not, our Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is celebrating with one of the most delicious circles around - pie of the food variety.

March 14 or 3-14 is National Pi Day, a holiday devoted to the mathematical constant

Math isn't necessarily delicious, unless it's Pi Day!

The Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad helped make this holiday a little tastier with free dessert for patrons at Auntie Cathie's Kitchen.

Everybody got a slice, even if math isn't your thing.



Although Pi Day is dedicated to math, there's no counting calories...and feast your eyes on this: a good old fashion pie eating contest

The winner was Mary, our newest Surprise Squad member!

Don't forget if you'd like to nominate someone for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

