Lia Surprise Squad helps celebrate National Pi Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Whether math is your thing or not, our Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is celebrating with one of the most delicious circles around - pie of the food variety.

March 14 or 3-14 is National Pi Day, a holiday devoted to the mathematical constant

Math isn't necessarily delicious, unless it's Pi Day! 

The Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad helped make this holiday a little tastier with free dessert for patrons at Auntie Cathie's Kitchen. 

Everybody got a slice, even if math isn't your thing. 
 
Although Pi Day is dedicated to math, there's no counting calories...and feast your eyes on this:  a good old fashion pie eating contest 

The winner was Mary, our newest Surprise Squad member!

Don't forget if you'd like to nominate someone for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com. 

